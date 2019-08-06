About this product
Serenity is a 1:1 CBD and CBN tincture 300mg of each for 600mg total cannabinoids. We added Watermelon zSkittles terpene profile giving this a pleasing fruity taste with the benefits of a indica heavy effect. Serenity is your new favorite nightly CBD routine.
Potential Benefits of CBN:
Fights free radicals in the bloodstream
Anti-Bacterial
Pain reduction
Inflammation
Buy a bottle today to experience the difference for yourself!
Potential Benefits of CBN:
Fights free radicals in the bloodstream
Anti-Bacterial
Pain reduction
Inflammation
Buy a bottle today to experience the difference for yourself!
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
KC Hemp Co.
KC Hemp Co. was started in 2018 with the vision of bringing the purest and cleanest CBD products to our community. We strive to innovate and continue to develop game-changing CBD and delta 8 Tinctures, lotions, edibles and more. Coined "CBD's modern family" We have created products for everyone in the family from young to old. Our motto is "If we wouldn't give to to our kids we won't sell it to you" Our products are made with Organic ingredients and manufactured in a USDA certified organic facility ensuring the highest quality products. KC Hemp Co. has been nominated and awarded "Best CBD" in Kansas City numerous times and was voted best new business in Overland Park in 2018.
Taste the difference with high quality CBD and Delta8 from KC Hemp Co.
Taste the difference with high quality CBD and Delta8 from KC Hemp Co.