About this product

Positivi-Tea is our strongest THC blend with a 2:1 ratio THC and CBD. This formula can provide relief from feelings of anxiety and stress and bring on more joy and laughter. The dominant peppermint taste beautifully masks the cannabis taste.



Organic ingredients: peppermint, green tea, spearmint, licorice root, lemon myrtle, lemongrass, safflower petals, and Kikogold cannabis active.



10mg THC / 5 CBD per individual sachet

Each pouch contains 1 sachet



Suggested Uses:

- Daytime use for higher tolerances

- Caffeinated and uplifting

- Great for outdoor adventures, creativity, mood-boosting alone time

- 5mg of CBD helps alleviate paranoia caused by THC

- Contains a high amount of limonene: proven for weight loss, respiratory system, cancer prevention, and anti-inflammatory.