Kikoko

Top-shelf Cannabis Infused Herbal Teas

About Kikoko

Kikoko uses the purest, top-shelf cannabis, herbs and tea leaves. Our cannabis is organically sun-grown in Mendocino, the heart of the Emerald Triangle. We use medical-grade, CO2-extract cannabis oil to create KikoGold, our natural, water-soluble ingredient. Our teas are all-organic, pesticide- and toxin-free sourced from sustainable, artisanal farms. Kikoko is a women-owned company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. We offer all-organic, low-dose, cannabis-infused herbal teas. Based on clinical research, each tea is designed for a purpose in mind, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs and herb terpenes for mood, libido, sleep and pain. Caring deeply about what we put into our own bodies, we test everything thoroughly to ensure all our products are pesticide, mold, and toxin-free and accurately dosed.

United States, California