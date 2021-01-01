About this product

Tranquili-Tea is formulated to help people fall and stay asleep. CBN produces a sedative and relaxing effect that induces sleep, while THC increases sleep duration. Our herb blend includes chamomile and valerian root, which have been used throughout time as sleep agents.



Organic ingredients: peppermint, chamomile, valerian root, lemon myrtle, licorice root, rosemary, lemongrass, lavender, cornflower petals, and KikoGold cannabis active.



3mg THC / 5mg CBN per individual sachet

Each can contains 30mg THC / 50mg CBN in 10 sachets



Suggested Uses:

- The unique cannabinoid ratio helps users fall and stay asleep

- Synergistic herbs relieve anxiety and have sedative effects

- For less nighttime fluid, steep in half the water (potency the same)

- Best drunk 60 minutes before lights out

- May help migraines