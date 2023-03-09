About this product
Need an afternoon treat that won’t leave you sedated and will give you a boost of energy to finish the day strong? Frosted Melon Gelato may be your best pick! This strain is known within the community to give a spark of energy with an accompanied creativity boost.
Frosted Melon Gelato, or FMG, is a hybrid medical marijuana strain created by crossing Frosted Cherry Cookies and Watermelon Gelato 42. This strain’s flowers have pointed light green buds colored with hints of purple, long and curly orange pistils, and a coat of white trichomes that give it a frosted appearance. The most abundant terpenes in Frosted Melon Gelato are caryophyllene, myrcene, pinene, and humulene. With such a full terpene profile, this strain flaunts a fruity watermelon flavor accompanied by skunky, diesel undertones.
Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosted Melon Gelato to help with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and nausea.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012