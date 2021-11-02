Kind Tree Cannabis
- Sativa flower
Sour Tangie #9
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 20.34%⅛ ounce$45.00Pickup 15.4mi awayfrom Potomac Holistics
- Cartridge
Kind Tree,Co2,Gorilla Chem,,,.5g
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 88.46%each$40.00Pickup 16.8mi awayfrom Curaleaf - Gaithersburg
- Cartridge
Kind Tree,Co2,Chrome Slipper 99,,,.5g
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 87.3%each$40.00Pickup 16.8mi awayfrom Curaleaf - Gaithersburg
- Hybrid flower
Kind Tree Strawberry OG 3.5g
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 24.55%each$50.00Pickup 16.8mi awayfrom Curaleaf - Gaithersburg
- Hybrid flower
Kind Tree Blueberry Headband 3.5g
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 20.72%each$50.00Pickup 16.8mi awayfrom Curaleaf - Gaithersburg
- Flower
Lemon Hash Diesel
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 22.62%1 ounce$300.00Pickup or delivery 19.9mi awayfrom Peake ReLeaf - Maryland
- Flower
Tangie Burn OG
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 25%1 ounce$360.00Pickup or delivery 19.9mi awayfrom Peake ReLeaf - Maryland
- Hybrid flower
Strawberry OG
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 25.3%⅛ ounce$55.00Pickup or delivery 19.6mi awayfrom RISE Dispensaries Bethesda
- Best sellerFlower
Chrome Slipper 99
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 27.04%⅛ ounce$55.00Pickup or delivery 19.6mi awayfrom RISE Dispensaries Bethesda
- Hybrid flower
Miracle Alien Cookies
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 26.91%⅛ ounce$55.00Pickup or delivery 19.6mi awayfrom RISE Dispensaries Bethesda
- Trending nowHybrid flower
Stardawg
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 27.2%⅛ ounce$55.00Pickup or delivery 19.9mi awayfrom Peake ReLeaf - Maryland
- Cartridges
Stardawg
by Kind Tree CannabisTHC 83.46%CBD 0.23%½ gram$40.00Pickup or delivery 19.6mi awayfrom RISE Dispensaries Bethesda
About this brand
Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable experience. Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as; a commitment to clean, healthy soil and the use of organic growing techniques, no chemical pesticides, water reclamation systems to preserve our precious resources, and the use of both natural sunlight and supplemental LED lighting to keep our electricity usage low.
Our master grower personally inspects every harvest for plants that exhibit the absolute finest expression of each cultivar, showcasing exceptional plant health, trichome sheen, aroma, color, flavor profile and cannabinoid content.
Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience. From our stash to yours, these strains feature rare and unique genetic profiles that are difficult to find.
We are always on the hunt for rare and special genetics for our regional markets, and with world-famous strains like Cherry Garcia, Zour Apples, Grandpas Stash, Ecto Cooler, Golden Goat, Ice Cream Punch and Purple Majik, our team has the ability to consistently bring new and exciting products to market.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
