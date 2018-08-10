About this product

Kiskanu Blue (CBD OG) Premium Flower Pre-Rolls. These 2.5:1 (CBD:THC) flower pre-roll inspire feelings of relaxation with mental clarity, relief of depression and anxiety, and are excellent for treating migraines and headaches. High in terpenes, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, these pre-rolls taste earthy, spicy, sweet and fruity. Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower.