 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. KISKANU
KISKANU Cover Photo

KISKANU

Consistently provide high quality cannabis & herbal medicine

Everything is better with flowers.
Everything is better with flowers.
Happy Harvest at Kiskanu Farms
Happy Harvest at Kiskanu Farms
Our small batch body product line, made from Estate grown Kiskanu flowers. Always organic.
Our small batch body product line, made from Estate grown Kiskanu flowers. Always organic.
Premium flower pre-rolls and black labeled 1/8th's made from Estate grown Kiskanu flowers.
Premium flower pre-rolls and black labeled 1/8th's made from Estate grown Kiskanu flowers.

About KISKANU

Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower. Kiskanu’s award winning cannabis is sungrown, as natural light is a critical component to rich terpene and cannabinoid development. Over 20 years of experience is reflected in the quality and consistency of our small batch products, made from our own whole plant extracts and organic herbs. We are committed to organic farming methods, sustainable practices, organic ingredients, and offering safe, lab tested cannabis and cannabis products to our community. We grow our own, make our own, and that's the secret to reliably consistent goods.

Balms

more products

Lubricants & oils

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, California