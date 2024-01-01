Lemon Slushee CO2 Cartridge

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

From premium live resin, to full spectrum CO2 oil, to pure distillate elevated with cannabis-derived terpenes, our mouthwatering vapes and pods offer something for everyone. Utilizing the highest quality hardware on the market, these products allow you to pocket the full power and flavor of our award-winning genetics whenever discretion or convenience are key.

About this strain

Lemon Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Lemon OG Bred by Cannarado Seeds. Lemon Slush is 18%THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Slush effects make them feel uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Slush when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and migraines. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Lemon Slush features an aroma of earthy citrus with a flavor profile of lemon and grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Slush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

