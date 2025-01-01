About this product
Keep that pep in your pup's step. Formulated for daily mobility and natural relief support, Koi Hip & Joint CBD Soft Chews blend naturally occurring CBD and powerful natural ingredients like glucosamine, MSM, and green-lipped mussel to aid in joint lubrication and ease stiffness. Our all-natural CBD soft chews are sourced from USDA organic full-spectrum hemp, providing all the plant's wholesome benefits. All with a deliciously irresistible chicken flavor that your dog will love.
Every batch of Koi Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews is third-party tested for purity and potency.
Every batch of Koi Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews is third-party tested for purity and potency.
About this brand
Koi CBD
Our mission at Koi CBD is to deliver the exact experience you seek for every situation, every single time. With Koi, you’ll find the full spectrum of benefits our natural products have to offer. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, relieve discomfort, sleep better, increase energy, brighten your mood or just have a good time. Each Koi product is crafted with taste, pure ingredients, and wellness in mind. Because enjoying the journey is just as important as where you’re going.
