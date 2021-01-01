About this product
Our special cannabidiol shampoo product for pets, Kure CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo. Specially formulated for pets with NO THC.
Does your pet have skin ailments or allergies? Safe for pets and veterinarian formulated.
The industry leader in CBD Oil products. Made from pure oil from the highest quality sativa canabis. No THC.
