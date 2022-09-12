CARBON21 All-In-One - Miracle Cake Badder

Hybrid / Earthy, Pungent, Floral



A pairing of the renowned MAC with the decadent Ice Cream Cake genetics develops a fresh, complex taste and comforting body high.



Genetics: MAC x Ice Cream Cake



CARBON21: Carbon21 is our pinnacle vape line, consisting of carefully curated raw concentrates. We pair our proprietary live-plant curation with a unique extraction method for each strain in this line. Deliberately crafted in small batches, each strain is presented in its rawest concentrate form—rich with the cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene complexities of the live cannabis plant.



All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.