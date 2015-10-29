About this product

Carbon21 - Blackjack Diamonds

Hybrid / Earthy, Pine, Sweet



Heavy earthy tones translate to a sweet, piney escape, leaving you in a blissful, clear-headed mindset.



Genetics: Black Domina x Jack Herer



Carbon21: Carbon21 is our pinnacle vape line, consisting of carefully curated raw concentrates. We pair our proprietary live-plant curation with a unique extraction method for each strain in this line. Deliberately crafted in small batches, each strain is presented in its rawest concentrate form—rich with the cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene complexities of the live cannabis plant.



Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.