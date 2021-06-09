About this product
Our Island Chill candle is a replica from the cannabis strain. This candle is a great stress reliever that contains CBD and the exact terpenoids used in this strain. No, the candle will not get you high since it does not contain THC but it will have you feeling calm and relaxed. This is great for anyone as this product is vegan, and contains no toxic chemicals.
Handmade & Handpoured
Burn Time: 40-50 hours
About this strain
Island Chill effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
80% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Kush Gals
Specializing in luxury cannabis candles. No, they do not contain thc but they do contain the terpenoids from the cannabis plant. No, you will not get high but you will feel relaxed and calm. Great for aromatherapy, weed smells and gag gifts. Each candle is named after a weed strain and contains the same ingredients the cannabis plant does.