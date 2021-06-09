Our Island Chill candle is a replica from the cannabis strain. This candle is a great stress reliever that contains CBD and the exact terpenoids used in this strain. No, the candle will not get you high since it does not contain THC but it will have you feeling calm and relaxed. This is great for anyone as this product is vegan, and contains no toxic chemicals.



Handmade & Handpoured

Burn Time: 40-50 hours