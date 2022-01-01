Meet Gummies Rx Focus: your new favorite gummy delivering smooth energy and motivation to keep you functioning all day. Featuring the potent combo of CBD and Δ9THCv, Gummies Rx Focus relieves stress, supports daytime wellbeing, and unlike THC works to suppress the appetite.



Targeted Effects: Smooth Energy, Focus, Anti-Munchies



Gummies Per Bottle: 30



What to expect? The 7:1 ratio of CBD and THCv delivers smooth energy to the body, and a relaxed but focused effect to the mind. KQ users have reported reduced stress, energizing feelings of euphoria, and reduced appetite.



Flavor: Hempy Melon



Dose: 5mg THCv + 35mg CBD Per Gummy Piece with 1200mg (150mg THCv + 1050mg CBD) of total active cannabinoids per Bottle (30 pieces)



We recommend taking Gummies Rx Focus in the morning, as this product is best for day time use.



The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, gluten-free, non-GMO and made with the highest quality hemp extract.



Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color



Dose: 1200mg total cannabinoids, 5mg THCv and 35mg CBD per gummy