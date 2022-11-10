The Science: So why would you use a CBD lubricant? Cannabis is a vasodilator and can increase blood flow when applied directly to an area, increasing sensation. Our CBD lubricant was created for both men and women. Read our verified reviews for first-hand accounts of real Kush Queen Ignite users.



Safety First: A true water-based CBD lube means it is safe-sex approved for latex condoms. Feel free to use our CBD lube with any condoms or toys, regardless of what they’re made of.



The Kush Queen Promise: Kush Queen CBD lube is paraben free, petrochemical free, latex compatible, and non-staining.



Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, Citric Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl, Methylcellulouse, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Hemp CBD Extract