About this product
The Science: So why would you use a CBD lubricant? Cannabis is a vasodilator and can increase blood flow when applied directly to an area, increasing sensation. Our CBD lubricant was created for both men and women. Read our verified reviews for first-hand accounts of real Kush Queen Ignite users.
Safety First: A true water-based CBD lube means it is safe-sex approved for latex condoms. Feel free to use our CBD lube with any condoms or toys, regardless of what they’re made of.
The Kush Queen Promise: Kush Queen CBD lube is paraben free, petrochemical free, latex compatible, and non-staining.
Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, Citric Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl, Methylcellulouse, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Hemp CBD Extract
Safety First: A true water-based CBD lube means it is safe-sex approved for latex condoms. Feel free to use our CBD lube with any condoms or toys, regardless of what they’re made of.
The Kush Queen Promise: Kush Queen CBD lube is paraben free, petrochemical free, latex compatible, and non-staining.
Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, Citric Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl, Methylcellulouse, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Hemp CBD Extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.
State License(s)
C11-0000340-LIC
C11-0001274-LIC
C11-0000826-LIC