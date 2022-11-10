Our Relieve CBD Bath Bomb is the ultimate combination of essential oils for maximum pain relief. We carefully selected each oil to support the relief of sore muscles and aching bones while also lifting away the stress and offering mental clarity.



How it works: Our Relieve cannabis bath bombs were created with the Entourage Effect in mind. The Entourage Effect occurs when you combine cannabinoids with terpenes/essential oils. Each blend is more than a scent, it is an experience. Our nourishing Relieve bath bombs combine the power of organic essential oils and cannabinoids to create effect-specific full-body experiences.



The Science: So why would you use a CBD bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD, like a sponge. A cannabis bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect.



The Kush Queen Promise: Every bath bomb is handmade with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals.



Ingredients: Essential Oils [Clove, Birch, Rosemary, Coriander, Black Pepper, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Spearmint, Camphor], Cannabidiol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Kosher Food Grade Color (Water, FD&C Yellow #5 & Blue #1, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate)