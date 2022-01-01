Our Sleep CBD Bath Bomb was created to provide intense relaxation and calm to allow for a good night’s sleep. The Frankincense and Orange essential oils combine with Lavender help relax the muscles and calm the mind.



How it works: These calming Sleep bath bombs were created with the Entourage Effect in mind. The Entourage Effect occurs when you combine cannabinoids with terpenes/essential oils. Each blend is more than a scent, it is an experience. Our nourishing Sleep bath bombs combine the power of organic essential oils and cannabinoids to create effect-specific full-body experiences.



The Science: So why would you use a CBD bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD, like a sponge. A bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect.



The Kush Queen Promise: Every hemp bath bomb is handmade with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals.



Ingredients: Essential Oils [Lavender, Frankincense, Orange], Cannabidiol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Food Grade Color Pyla-Cert Dark Purple Lake MX-732A