Experience peaceful nights and restorative rest with LeafLand’s Sleep Tincture. Formulated to support deep and uninterrupted sleep, this tincture combines 1200mg of CBD and CBN, without THC, to promote relaxation and tranquility.
Our Sleep Tincture features:
CBD: Known for its calming properties, CBD helps to reduce stress and anxiety, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. CBN: A cannabinoid recognized for its sleep-enhancing effects, CBN supports a deeper, more restful sleep experience. Each drop delivers a precise dose of cannabinoids, providing a balanced and effective solution for those seeking a restful night without the psychoactive effects of THC. Simply place the desired amount under your tongue before bed, and let the blend of CBD and CBN help you unwind and drift into a peaceful slumber.
Embrace the serenity of a good night’s sleep with LeafLand’s Sleep Tincture, and wake up refreshed and revitalized.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.
Who We Are: LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone. We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!
Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.