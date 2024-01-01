About this product
Experience peaceful nights and restorative rest with LeafLand’s Sleep Tincture. Formulated to support deep and uninterrupted sleep, this tincture combines 1200mg of CBD and CBN, without THC, to promote relaxation and tranquility.
Our Sleep Tincture features:
THC: Enhances relaxation and helps ease you into a state of calm.
CBD: Known for its soothing properties, CBD helps reduce anxiety and stress, contributing to a more restful sleep.
CBN: A cannabinoid specifically recognized for its sleep-promoting effects, aiding in achieving a deeper, more uninterrupted sleep.
Each drop of our tincture delivers a precise dose of cannabinoids, ensuring you get the right balance for a tranquil night. Easy to use and fast-acting, it integrates seamlessly into your nighttime routine. Simply place the desired amount under your tongue before bed and let the blend of cannabinoids work their magic.
Embrace the serenity of a good night’s sleep with LeafLand’s Sleep Tincture, and wake up refreshed and rejuvenated.
Our Sleep Tincture features:
THC: Enhances relaxation and helps ease you into a state of calm.
CBD: Known for its soothing properties, CBD helps reduce anxiety and stress, contributing to a more restful sleep.
CBN: A cannabinoid specifically recognized for its sleep-promoting effects, aiding in achieving a deeper, more uninterrupted sleep.
Each drop of our tincture delivers a precise dose of cannabinoids, ensuring you get the right balance for a tranquil night. Easy to use and fast-acting, it integrates seamlessly into your nighttime routine. Simply place the desired amount under your tongue before bed and let the blend of cannabinoids work their magic.
Embrace the serenity of a good night’s sleep with LeafLand’s Sleep Tincture, and wake up refreshed and rejuvenated.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.
Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!
Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.
Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!
Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.
Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
Notice a problem?Report this item