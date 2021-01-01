About this product

Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture in C8 MCT Coconut Oil (Brainfuel) for a healthy way to get your CBD. Comes in 250mg, 500mg & 1,000mg bottles. Keto Friendly, Vegan, Sourced from Hemp grown in Oregon & Colorado.



Plain: No Flavor Added (Great for Pets or any Recipe)

Contains just Full Spectrum Hemp CBD with Terpenes in MCT Coconut Oil.

Great for a simple nearly-flavorless boost to drinks or foods

For Pets: Separation Anxiety / Arthritis & Joint Pain / Hip Dysplasia / Seizures



Can be used in many ways:

• As an under-the-tongue tincture (hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.)

• Drop in coffee, tea, or drinks.

• Drizzle on skin for soothing moisturizing topical CBD therapy.