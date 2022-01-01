*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/

Veteran Owned & Operated



Flavorless



1 FL OZ (30ml) of our organic MCT oil contains 600mg of CBD.



Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil



Serving Size: In 1 FL OZ bottle, there is approximately 80 servings = 8mg of CBD per serving. Each Serving is approximately one half dropper.



Directions: Shake well before each use. Use once or twice daily as needed. Place under the tongue and hold for 15 seconds and then swallow. Store in a cool, dark place.



Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.