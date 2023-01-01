Monster Cookies is reportedly a cross of GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) and Granddaddy Purple, also known as Grand Daddy Purp or GDP. Carrying an aroma and flavor that are often described as a fusion between sweet grapes and earthy skunk, Monster Cookies is sought out for its reported highly relaxing effects. The indica-leaning strain is reported to grow short and stocky with ample vegetation, producing tight, medium-size buds that are blanketed with sticky white trichomes during a 56-63 day flowering period. Monster Cookies is reportedly suited for either indoor or outdoor grow environments. Sources claim that exposing the plant to colder temperatures shortly before the flowering cycle can lead to purple or dark blue hues among the forest-green-colored buds. However, it’s important to note that Monster Cookies is a clone-only plant, and can be difficult for most growers to come across a legitimate cut. One sample of Monster Cookies, analyzed by the cannabis testing lab Analytical 360, showcased a high amount of the terpenes humulene, caryophyllene, and alpha-pinene.

