Legacy Adventures NYC was created by Shiest Bubz, NYC's first grand marshal of cannabis.



The Legacy Adventures Summer Camp for Stoners is an 8-week summer camp for adults aged 21 and up that combines education, adventure, and community around cannabis culture. Activities include cultivation workshops, cooking classes, and guided tours of local dispensaries and grow operations.



The Legacy Adventures NYC Bus Tour will take your party of up to 12 guests to visit iconic Harlem neighborhoods including Sugar Hill, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, Inwood, Harlem with NYC cannabis grand marshal Shiest Bubz. Roll in style and learn the true history of Harlem's underground cannabis landmarks and pioneers while enjoying the finest cannabis NYC has to offer.

