Candy Runtz Sugar

by Legal High
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Candy Runtz THCA Sugar Concentrate is a top-tier cannabis extract known for its vibrant flavor and potent effects. This concentrate boasts a crystalline, sugar-like texture with a delightful, candy-like aroma that combines sweet berries and tropical fruit with subtle earthy notes. Candy Runtz, a balanced hybrid strain, provides an uplifting and euphoric experience, followed by a calming and relaxing body high. With its high THCA content, this concentrate delivers a powerful and enduring effect. Ideal for dabbing or enhancing your favorite flower, Candy Runtz THCA Sugar Concentrate offers a delicious and well-rounded experience.

About this strain

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
Notice a problem?Report this item