Kream's Reserve Black Cherry Gelato

by Legal High
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Kream Reserve Black Cherry Gelato flower offers a premium cannabis experience with its rich flavor and potent effects. This top-shelf strain blends the sweetness of black cherries with the creamy essence of Gelato. Ideal for relaxation or creative endeavors, Kream Reserve Black Cherry Gelato flower delivers a smooth and enjoyable smoke. Indulge in the exceptional quality and flavor of Kream Reserve Black Cherry Gelato for a truly satisfying cannabis experience.

About this strain

Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acai with Black Cherry Funk. The effects of Black Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, hungry, and focused. Black Cherry Gelato is 22% THC making it an ideal choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Black Cherry Gelato is pinene, which is often associated with pine forest aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly this strain tastes like berries with sweet apricot undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain during mild episodes of depression, stress, and cramps. The original breeder of Black Cherry Gelato is currently unknown.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
