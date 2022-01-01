About this product
Drizzle some of our terpene rich cannabis oil over any of your favorite products. Supercharge your joints & blunts, refill cartridges, dab without any tools — the possibilities are endless. Infused with both cannabis and botanically derived terpenes, our all natural syringes are the perfect choice. How will you be using it!?
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
