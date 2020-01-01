 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Lime
Lime Cover Photo

Lime

Have fun and share the vibe with #letmelime

Roll up & #letmelime
Roll up & #letmelime
100% California,
100% California,
#letmelime
#letmelime
Unwind with our 2 Gram, Hemp Wrap, Full Flower & Glass Tip Filter Blunts #letmelime
Unwind with our 2 Gram, Hemp Wrap, Full Flower & Glass Tip Filter Blunts #letmelime

About Lime

If only it could be summer all the time. We think it should. So we decided to bring you cannabis that keeps things fresh, fun, and flavorful all year around. The family of Lime products isn’t a gimmick, its an ode to the best of times, from the beach to the lake, from the sea to the stars. We believe every summer has a story. Share yours with us & stay up to date @letmelime. Working with some of the best flower the golden state has to offer, the team wanted to bring a product to market that not only was cost conscious, but would also never compromise on quality.

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, California