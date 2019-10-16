About this product
Ignite your vibe with our 1.5g Infused Pre-Rolls. Using indoor exotic flower, ground to perfection and infused with our single strain artisan Liquid Diamonds, Ice Water Hash, and natural terpenes. Each pre roll has its own unique terpene profile, delivering flavors and highs that are otherworldly.
Cannabinoids: 40.60 %
THC: 37.61 %
About this strain
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
82 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
