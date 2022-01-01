About this product
Finally, a Summer vibe you can share and enjoy all year long. All Lime 1 Grams are packaged with flower sourced from some of the finest farms in the Golden State. 100% Pure. 100% California Flower.
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
