About this product
Ignite your vibe with our 1.5g Infused Pre-Rolls. Using indoor exotic flower, ground to perfection and infused with our single-strain artisan Liquid Diamonds, Ice Water Hash, and natural terpenes. Each pre-roll has its own unique terpene profile, delivering flavors and highs that are otherworldly.
THC: 35.42 %
Cannabinoids: 36.92 %
THC: 35.42 %
Cannabinoids: 36.92 %
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.