About this product
Ignite your vibe with our Lil’ Infused Pre-Rolls. Using indoor exotic flower, ground to perfection, and infused with our single-strain artisan Liquid Diamonds, Ice Water Hash, and natural terpenes — our Lil’s are bound to bring you big highs. Each pack has its own unique terpene profile, delivering flavors and highs that are otherworldly. Spread the vibe with those around you, with our perfect-for-passing around the sesh minis.
Cannabinoids: 40.60 %
THC: 37.61 %
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
