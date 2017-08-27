Dip into our Live Resin Sugar, with a consistency like a mixture of thick honey and sugar — formed into clusters of dab-sized crumbs. Aromatic, rich, and smooth on the palate. — our Live Resin Sugar is made from fresh-frozen flower, single-sourced from small-batch farmers in the emerald triangle.



Cannabinoids: 94.71 %

THC: 83.06 %

read more