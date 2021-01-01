About this product
Forum Cookies x Mendodawg
A perfect diamond is known as a Paragon and this shiny gem of a flower is pretty darn flawless. Sparkling like the windows at Tiffany's, the velvety purple and green buds display a distinctly dazzling layer of luminous trichomes giving this rare and unique strain some serious bag-appeal. If you have a taste for high-octane luxury look no further; Paragon delivers, with a powerful gassy nose, rich mushroom-soil undertones, finishing with satiating dark chocolate and molasses. Grinning like the Cheshire Cat with a new grill, Paragon is gonna get you feeling pretty shiny too. The high is definitely a fun one; lively, inspiring, and highly likely to give you a serious case of the giggles. So add some bling to your style and enjoy the thrill of a little bona fide luxury.
Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
A perfect diamond is known as a Paragon and this shiny gem of a flower is pretty darn flawless. Sparkling like the windows at Tiffany's, the velvety purple and green buds display a distinctly dazzling layer of luminous trichomes giving this rare and unique strain some serious bag-appeal. If you have a taste for high-octane luxury look no further; Paragon delivers, with a powerful gassy nose, rich mushroom-soil undertones, finishing with satiating dark chocolate and molasses. Grinning like the Cheshire Cat with a new grill, Paragon is gonna get you feeling pretty shiny too. The high is definitely a fun one; lively, inspiring, and highly likely to give you a serious case of the giggles. So add some bling to your style and enjoy the thrill of a little bona fide luxury.
Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LitHouse
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation.
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift