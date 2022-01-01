About this product
𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝟖 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐮𝐬𝐡
This Delta 8 Flower Watermelon Kush is a star, a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 to CBD. Made with indoor hemp flower, its aroma will pass through the room when you open this bag. Delta 8 Flower Watermelon Kush has a delicious and pungent watermelon aroma, with potential for a fruitful journey.
About this brand
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.