About this product
𝐎𝐆 𝐊𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩 𝐂𝐁𝐃 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫
OG Kush Flower is a classic, this Hemp Derived CBD strain will take you to a place of dank OG aromas. OG Kush is a must, get yours today. Contains less than 0.3% D9 THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.