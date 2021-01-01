About this product

Made with oil extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant, the Face Budder™ is a lightweight anti-aging moisturizer that promotes instantly fresh AF looking skin. Apply twice daily for best results.



Promote fresh AF, healthy looking skin with our lightweight moisturizer. Made with oil extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant, the Face Budder™ provides natural anti-aging hydration. For best results, apply twice daily to clean dry skin.



net wt. 1.7 oz (50 mL)



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.