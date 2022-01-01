About this product
Our Premium CBD Gummies are:
-formulated with simple and clean ingredients
-without artificial colors or flavors
-delicious!
-completely vegan
-contain 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
-Come in two flavors: Green Apple & Strawberry Lemonade
These have been a fan favorite and best seller by far! One of the best ways to ingest CBD, come try one for yourself today
-formulated with simple and clean ingredients
-without artificial colors or flavors
-delicious!
-completely vegan
-contain 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
-Come in two flavors: Green Apple & Strawberry Lemonade
These have been a fan favorite and best seller by far! One of the best ways to ingest CBD, come try one for yourself today
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lovett Leaf
Lovett Leaf is an LLC based out of Raleigh, North Carolina that sells some of the most premium, lab grade and 3rd party tested CBD and Delta 8 THC products on the market! We are young, motivated and dedicated to providing you with the best service and products you'll be able to find. Shipping anywhere in the world, check our website out at www.lovettleaf.com or feel free to reach out to 919-805-5599 or lovettleaf@gmail.com if you have any questions at all. Be sure to follow us on instagram @lovettleafcbd