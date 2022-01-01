About this product
Specially crafted for everyday health, especially muscle and joint health, and sleep support. Our soft gel formulas contain CBD oil that has gone through the additional process of nano-emulsification to enhance absorption and even speed up the process, making these some of the most effective CBD products available.
Two Mg sizes: 10mg & 25mg
Lovett Leaf
Lovett Leaf is an LLC based out of Raleigh, North Carolina that sells some of the most premium, lab grade and 3rd party tested CBD and Delta 8 THC products on the market! We are young, motivated and dedicated to providing you with the best service and products you'll be able to find. Shipping anywhere in the world, check our website out at www.lovettleaf.com or feel free to reach out to 919-805-5599 or lovettleaf@gmail.com if you have any questions at all. Be sure to follow us on instagram @lovettleafcbd