Charles Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown, once said: “Peppermint Patty, is forthright, doggedly loyal, with a devastating singleness of purpose, the part of us that goes through life with blinders on.” That’s kind of like our Peppermint 10mg Mints. She was one of our first products produced in 2014. She’s always loyal, and forthright is an understatement. This girl goes through life with one purpose, to knock you off your feet with in-your-face Peppermint brilliance. While we don’t recommend the blinders part, we like to think that belief driven purpose is a good thing.