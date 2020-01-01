 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Lucky Edibles

Lucky Edibles

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Lucky Edibles

Do you love Lucky Edibles, free stuff and rad events? Are you active on social media? Are you like, really popular? Then put all your talents to good use by becoming a Lucky Edibles brand ambassador! What’s in it for you: -> FREE Lucky Edibles swag -> FREE Product Testing! Be one of the first to try new Lucky products and flavors -> FREE entrance to all Lucky Edibles private events -> Participate in ambassador-exclusive giveaways