Rainbow Runtz 1G Distillate Catridge

by MacPharms
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
1 Gram all Glass Distillate Vape Cartidge Hybrid

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

MacPharms
MacPharms is committed to offering only the finest and most premium cannabis products in every category. We take pride not just when it comes out but also throughout our production process, because after all this work has been put into making your experience something special - you deserve nothing less than perfection!

Mac Pharms is redefining what you can expect from high-quality cannabis products. We are an evolving cannabis company driven by passion & finding a better way. Our desire is to provide you with the safest & cleanest products in the industry.

Life’s too short for bad weed
