King of Budz - New Buffalo
King of Budz - New Buffalo
dispensary
Recreational

King of Budz - New Buffalo

New Buffalo, MI
520.8 miles away
Loading...
1320 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

King of Budz - New Buffalo

Our King of Budz dispensary located in New Buffalo, Michigan is set to redefine the recreational experience with its state-of-the-art design and product selection. Boasting a spacious and well-organized retail area along with ample parking facilities, we are committed to ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping journey for all our guests.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 40
19253 Harbor Country Dr, New Buffalo, MI
Send a message
Call (269) 281-8006
Visit website
License AU-R-001202
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of King of Budz - New Buffalo

Show all photos

40 Reviews of King of Budz - New Buffalo

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere