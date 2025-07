100mg CBD/100mg THC



Indulge in restful nights with our Sleep Balm, a tranquil blend of nature’s finest. Lavender and chamomile embrace you with their calming aromas, while cedarwood grounds your senses. Infused with the soothing benefits of CBD and THC, this balm is your ticket to a serene night’s sleep. Gently apply our Sleep Balm to pulse points or bottom of your feet, and let the harmonious fusion of botanicals and cannabinoids guide you into a state of relaxation. Embrace the power of nature to unwind, and drift into a peaceful slumber with the subtle embrace of our Sleep Balm. Transform your bedtime routine into a ritual of tranquility with the natural wonders of Lavender, Cedarwood, Chamomile, CBD, and THC. Because a good night’s sleep is the foundation of a rejuvenated tomorrow.

