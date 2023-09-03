Conveniently located in Long Beach and the greater LA area our 8 HAVEN dispensaries are eager to serve all your medical and recreational cannabis needs. At HAVEN Dispensary, our cannabis consultants are available via text, call and in-store. Let us educate and answer your questions on recent orders, our amazing discount/loyalty programs and the vast array of THC and CBD products carried in store! So whether you’re a first time user or a seasoned cannabis connoisseur let our friendly and knowledgeable staff guide you to a excellent cannabis experience personalized and tailored just for you! #FindYourHAVEN