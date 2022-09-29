About this product
Bright and citrusy, passionate and intense, you just found your soulmate. Passion Fruit Magic Drops have the power to transport, like a good love should. The Sativa extract boasts 100% single-strain live resin terpy goodness.
Nano-emulsified, water soluble, all natural.
125mg per tablespoon
45mg per teaspoon
All natural ingredients, no glycerin, corn syrup, or alcohol. Pure, unadulterated delight. Strain information listed on the label.
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
State License(s)
030-1004593C880