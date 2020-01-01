 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Magic Number

What's Your Magic Number? Craft Brewed. Cannabis Infused.

Magic Number Ginger Beer and Cold-Brewed Coffees are insanely delicious, craft brewed, cannabis-infused beverages for spirited individuals everywhere. Our non-alcoholic beverages are available in 4 doses (3mg, 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg THC) so you can tailor your experience to the occasion. Our craft brewed beverages are made from scratch with love in Bend, Oregon. We juice the organic Peruvian ginger ourselves and use fresh locally roasted Guatemalan coffee beans. Magic Number beverages are all natural, made with cane sugar (no corn syrup here), and don’t contain any preservatives. Our beverages also make delicious mixers with recipes only limited by your imagination. What’s your Magic Number?

