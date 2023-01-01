Introducing The Odyssey, the only direct-light, convection instrument delivering the pure essence of cannabis flower in real time – with the simplicity of a pipe. Each Odyssey is carved from a single block of soapstone, then precision machined, assembled, tooled and finished by hand by genuinely passionate artisans. And every MagicStone instrument comes with a lifetime warranty, numbered and signed by the maker.



Soapstone feels soft and “soapy”, and people just love to touch it. Each piece is hand-rubbed with food-grade mineral oil and polished with pure Carnauba wax to bring out the the deep gray/black coloring with light flecks and unique veining. The magnetic cap is a finely detailed, custom-minted bronze coin. Elegant craftsmanship, natural, easy to care for and feels incredible to hold. Your MagicStoneTM will become more beautiful with use.



Personalize it! Odysseys can be engraved with your name or initials, literally etched in stone and hand-gilded by our craftsmen.

Your Odyssey comes in a complete Elemental Kit, with custom EVA case, our unique stash tube and everything you need to simply enjoy your cannabis flower.



The Odyssey Elemental Kit includes:

The Odyssey, our patented soapstone smokeless instrument, 4″ x 1.25″ x .875″

MagicStoneTM original stamped coin cover with neodymium magnet

MagicStoneTM hardwood and brass mini stash/pick tube with 12 stirrers, 3.5″ x .625″

Zippered EVA travel case, 4.5″ x 3.5″ x 1.5″

3 stainless steel 1/2″ basket screens

