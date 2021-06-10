About this product
Strain: Truffle Cake (Limited Edition)
THC: ~25%
Hybrid: 60% Indica 40% Sativa
Lineage:White Truffle x Pancakes
Flower: 9-10 Weeks
Yield: Medium-Heavy
Terp Profile: Cake, Syrup, Dough
We offer a 100% pest free guarantee on all of our clones. We treat them 3 times per week to ensure you receive only the healthiest, pest free clones on the market. We're the leading clone supplier in the US for a reason, amazing customer service and even better genetics!
About this strain
Truffle Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Marijuana Clones Online
At Marijuana Clones Online, we provide premium genetics to commercial growers and home growers alike. From in demand seeds like Gelato and Do Si Dos to ultra exclusive crosses like Apple Fritter x GG4 and Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake.
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to geet growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!
