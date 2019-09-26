Marley Studio: Superglue
About this product
Masterpieces of modern Indoor Herb.
THC: 32.31% Cannabinoids: 36.28%
Herb cultivated in a controlled environment, with flower profiles distinct from those of an outdoor grow. Like the partnership between artist and producer, we hand-selected our cultivation partners to ensure our vision was realized. Sustainably grown and respectfully cultivated, our STUDIO sessions are fire strains you’ll want to experience again and again.
Superglue effects
Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
